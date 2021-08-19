ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 in AFC Cup opener

ATK Mohun Bagan began their AFC Cup campaign in style with an easy 2-0 win over another Indian club Bengaluru FC in a Group D match here on Wednesday.

Captain Roy Krishna struck in the 39th minute before Subhasish Bose added another goal in the 46th minute to give the Kolkata-based side a head start in the continent's second-tier club competition.

Bengaluru's better possession did not count much in the end as ATKMB found two goals from the five shots they had on target. BFC, on the other hand, had three shots on target.

The result meant that Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC have not been able to beat familiar rivals ATK Mohun Bagan since the 2019 Indian Super League season.

Chhetri himself could not do much in the match and was substituted in the 68th minute by Leon Augustine.

The opening seconds were frantic with both sides going in search of an early lead with ATK Mohun Bagan's Deepak Tangri having the first glimpse at goal but his header went just wide in the second minute.

Jayesh Rane responded for Bengaluru two minutes later but his right-footed shot from outside the box was just wide of the left post.

Both sides continued to press but it was ATK Mohun Bagan who took the lead in the 39th minute as Hugo Boumous whipped an outswinging cross from the corner for Subhashish Bose who rose highest to head it goalwards. His header was then nodded on by Roy Krishna from close range for the first goal of the night.

Bengaluru tried to force an equaliser but ATK Mohun Bagan held on to their advantage going into the break.

ATK Mohun Bagan enjoyed a dream start when play resumed with David Williams collecting Boumous' pass from a set-piece out on the left flank and sending a low cross for Bose, who sent a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner to double his side's lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who qualified for the group stages of the competition by virtue of the erstwhile Mohun Bagan's victorious 2019-20 I-League campaign, will face Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives in their second group match on Saturday.

Bengaluru, who made it to the group stage after defeating Club Eagles of Maldives 1-0 in the play-off here on Sunday, will play Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in their next match, also on Saturday.

Only the winners of the four-team group will qualify for the Inter-zone playoff semifinals.