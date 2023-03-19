ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants from next season

Indian Super League's newly-crowned champions ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards.

The franchise's owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the ISL final here on Sunday.

"It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public," Goenka said shortly after his team's title triumph.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties.

Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season.