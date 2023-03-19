ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants

ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants from next season

ATK Mohun Bagan won their maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties

PTI
PTI, Margao,
  • Mar 19 2023, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 08:11 ist
Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Super League's newly-crowned champions ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards.

The franchise's owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the ISL final here on Sunday.

Also Read: Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

"It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public," Goenka said shortly after his team's title triumph.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties.

Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
ATK Mohun Bagan
Indian Super League

Related videos

What's Brewing

A world within lines

A world within lines

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

A cool hangout for ladies!

A cool hangout for ladies!

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

World's deltas subsiding, says study

World's deltas subsiding, says study

 