Atletico ban spectator who threw object during interrupted Madrid derby

<p>Atletico Madrid on Monday said they have imposed a permanent stadium ban on a fan who police identified as throwing an object onto the pitch during Sunday's LaLiga match against local rivals Real Madrid.</p><p>The match was suspended for 20 minutes due to Atletico fans throwing objects towards Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the visitors took the lead in the second half. Atletico salvaged a 1-1 draw after Angel Correa scored in added time.</p>.Shaqiri hangs up Swiss boots.<p>"Our Security Department continues to work with the Police to identify the rest of those involved, who will be permanently expelled," Atletico said in a statement.</p><p>The club said it will also prohibit the use of any element or garment that allows a person to hide their identity inside the stadium.</p><p>Atletico, fourth in LaLiga, will visit Benfica for a Champions League clash on Wednesday. </p>