Australia's Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Australia captain Sam Kerr will face trial in the UK accused of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

Chelsea forward Kerr, one of the world's most recognisable women footballers, was charged on January 21, almost a year after the incident was alleged to have occurred in southwest London.

"The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30 January 2023 in Twickenham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 30-year-old is due to appear in court in February next year.

Kerr pleaded not guilty via video link at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, British media reported.