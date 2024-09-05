Ballon d'Or nominees: No Messi, Ronaldo for the first time since 2003; Bellingham, Rodri make list

For the first time since 2003, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have been included in the nominees list for the men's Ballon d'Or award, which was announced on Wednesday, with England's Jude Bellingham and Spain's Rodri among the 30 players named.

Portugal's Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, also failed to receive a nomination last year, while Messi, who won for a record eighth time in 2023 and has been nominated 16 times, misses out despite Argentina's Copa America win this year. With Luka Modric and Karim Benzema also missing out, this year will see a new player crowned with what is considered to be the pinnacle of individual awards in football.

Two GOATs of the game are not around this time, so here are the favourites to grab the award this year: