FCB slams 'violent' acts Koeman faced after Real defeat

Barcelona condemns 'violent' acts Koeman faced after Real Madrid defeat

Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 09:36 ist
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. Credit: Reuters Photo

Barcelona on Sunday condemned the "violent and disdainful acts" faced by their coach Ronald Koeman when he left Camp Nou stadium after a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid earlier that day.

Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving as the Dutchman tried to exit the stadium after Barcelona suffered their fourth straight defeat in Clasicos.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," the Catalan club said on Twitter.

"The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga, with 15 points from nine matches, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad, who have played an additional game.

Koeman has come under scrutiny in the wake of the team's mediocre results, leading to speculation over his future at the club.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

FC Barcelona
el clasico
Real Madrid
La Liga
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

DH Toon | What would become of our cyber bullies?

DH Toon | What would become of our cyber bullies?

Ancient wine press, carvings found in Iraq

Ancient wine press, carvings found in Iraq

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

 