Bhutia files fresh nomination for AIFF president post

Bhaichung Bhutia files fresh nomination for AIFF president post

The nominations for the posts can be filed between August 25 to 27 while the scrutiny will be done on August 28

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 14:42 ist

Amid the hectic activities in the All India Football Federation over the filing of nomination for the Executive Committee election, the posterboy of Indian Football, Bhaichung Bhutia has filed his fresh nomination for the post of President.

Sources close to the development told IANS that his nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by Rajasthan Football Association.

After the termination of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the international football federation (FIFA), the returning officer on Tuesday issued fresh dates for the elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee.

After the SC order, the returning officer Umesh Sharma had stated that the election will be held on September 2 at the AIFF headquarter in Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3.

The nominations for the posts can be filed between August 25 to 27 while the scrutiny will be done on August 28, the returning officer had said.

The candidates will have a chance to withdraw the nomination on August 29 while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
FOOTBALL
Bhaichung Bhutia
AIFF
Indian Football

What's Brewing

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

 