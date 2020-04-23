Blow for aspiring youngsters

The All India Football Federation on Tuesday drew a line under the season, calling off all the remaining matches at all levels as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to ravage the country. The decision was the right one in the circumstances and one that was met with approval.

Yes, there will be losses, financial and otherwise, but it's fair to say that one group lost more than the others -- youth players. Between the Hero Sub-Junior League, Junior League, Elite League and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League there was over 500 games that were scrapped from the calendar. Youth development forms the base of the pyramid for any sport and in Indian football, where the game time at youth levels are just a fraction of their European and Asian counterparts, this could be the biggest loss.

"Technically nothing big is at stake (in the youth leagues), like who wins the prize money. But what is going to be affected is the competition which is anyway very rare for youth levels in India," said Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane.

"A boy in the last year at U-18, his last platform to prove himself has gone suddenly. There are a lot of scouting done by the ISL and I-League teams in these leagues. Next year he will be in the senior level and that will be a challenge. It (cancelling) is the right decision but the kids are going to lose."

Yes, it does affect across youth levels but the hardest hit will be the U-19s. The age group national team goes from U-19 to U-23, a big jump in age for players who are still physically developing. More importantly, the kids are also moving to the senior level in terms of club competition.

"There is nothing like playing competitive matches and the time lost, is lost forever," said Kishore Taid, co-founder and CEO of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy (BBFA).

"The whole football industry has to figure out how to restart. Short term, for those aspiring to join bigger clubs its a big dampener. For the U-19 players it will be a big loss. So they now have to reevaluate their plans," Taid, who is also a director of Second Division League side Garhwal FC, who features a lot of local talent in their line-up, added.

Bengaluru FC's soccer schools, BBFA, Garhwal, the AIFF's youth development team and others are also doing their bit to keep their wards fit through online classes. And the players too know what is at stake.

"If that chance had remained (of playing the remaining matches), I could have looked to impress a scout and join a better team," said an U-19 player who was briefly part of AIFF's developmental system.

The AIFF was right to call off the tournament. I-League CEO Sunando Dhar confirmed that parents were worried all the way back in the beginning of March, and rightfully so, which caused few cancellations then. But he is hopeful no talent will slip through the cracks.

"The only hope is the good players will get noticed at some level or tournaments by scouts and clubs conduct selection trials to find them," Dhar said.