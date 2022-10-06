Chelsea thump Milan 3-0 as Graham Potter marks first CL win

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned Chelsea a thumping 3-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, boosting their chances of qualifying from Group E with their first Champions League win of the season.

Defender Fofana calmed a nervous start for the home side when he angled a shot past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu in the 24th minute after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Aubameyang took advantage of an often loose Milan defence when he clipped the ball into the net from close range in the 56th minute after being fed by a pinpoint cross by James.

Six minutes later the lively England winger got on the scoresheet himself, controlling a pass from Raheem Sterling and sending a right-foot bullet into the top of the net to the delight of manager Graham Potter, in charge for only his second Champions League game.