Chhetri-less India lose to Iraq on penalties in Kings Cup semi-final

Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first ever win over higher-ranked Iraq who won via penalty shootout in the Kings Cup here on Thursday.

India were leading 2-1 till the 79th minute when the referee awarded a soft penalty to Iraq after their striker Aymen Ghadhban was squeezed by two defenders in the box during a tussle to get on to a high cross.

It did not look like a clear-cut penalty but Ghadhban himself stepped up to take the kick from the spot and scored to level the match 2-2 and take it to the penalty shootout.

Iraq then won 5-4 in the shootout with Brandon Fernandez failing to score as his kick hit the post and went out.

Under the tournament's rule, the match will be decided via penalty shootout if the scores are levelled in the regulation time and there will be no extra time play.