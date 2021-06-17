Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse

Christian Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator

  Jun 17 2021
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 15:03 ist
Eriksen will receive an ICD, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests. Credit: AFP Photo

Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said on Thursday.

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD," doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment," Boesen said.

