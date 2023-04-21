Clubs resist AIFF's minimum wage move for women players

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) decision to ensure a minimum wage for women footballers in the Indian Women's League (IWL) from next season has received mixed response from the stakeholders with some clubs accusing the national federation of taking unilateral decisions and the others questioning the financial viability.

The AIFF made it mandatory for the top eight participating teams in the IWL to have at least 10 Indian players on an annual contract worth a minimum of Rs 3.2 lakh.

It was a welcome development for the footballers, who had been playing without much financial incentive. The decision, if implemented, will allow at least 80 players in the country to earn a minimum salary.

However, the clubs have been less than welcoming of the move with Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma, one of the big spenders, questioning AIFF's step on Twitter. While Odisha and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC can afford the financial challenge, many smaller clubs are less than pleased.

"In one way, it's women empowerment. But practically, it's tough. We have just started the journey and these are unimaginable figures," an IWL team owner told DH.

"AIFF should have taken the opinion of the clubs. We don't have grounds, we are paying around Rs 4000-6000 to book grounds for training. This (minimum wage) means a budget of around Rs 1.2 crore a season. That's not possible. Clubs like us will collapse.

"There is no sponsorship, the telecast is poor. The Rs 10 lakh cash prize money (for winning the league) is so low that it doesn't even offset the expenditure," said another IWL club owner. "Next year we have to take a stand on whether to participate. I can just run my academy and play in the local league."

The federation, for long, has long dolled out step-motherly treatment towards the women's game despite hosting the U-17 World Cup and the Asian Cup in the past year.

The league, a small tournament, has been more of a tick-the-box activity while little over a handful of states conduct State leagues with any intent. There are also questions to be raised over the use of funds released by the FIFA for the conduct of women's football.

Professionalism

When asked, AIFF agreed and stressed that the change was the first step towards the professional world.

"When the economic demand for players goes up, it attracts girls to take up football. A lot of them stop because it's not economically viable. It adds pressure on the clubs but it will give a clear direction. We will see serious, long-term investors come into women's football," said AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

AIFF will use the forthcoming IWL season, which will kick off on April 26 in Ahmedabad, to identify eight teams for the first division for next season. Two more will join through a qualification process to make it a 10-team league that will run over four months. Promotion and relegation will be in effect from the season after.

"It will be the first time we will have a league structure in IWL. Otherwise, we never knew who played. There was no stability to think long term," said Prabhakaran.

He also revealed that the AIFF will give subsidies to the clubs and the amount will be based on the participating clubs, venues, and other factors. Prabhakaran was also bullish in his belief that a more structured league will lead to more interest from broadcasters and confirmed that the IWL prize money will increase next season.

In a rather promising move, the AIFF is also looking at Universities to aid the women's game.

"We are trying to link up with Universities because they have the budgets. IWL clubs can loan the players (even national team players) to the Universities. The University facilities will be accessible to IWL clubs. So girls will get more game time and clubs will have cost-sharing," Prabhakaran said.