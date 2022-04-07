Copping criticism is a bit difficult for younger players: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri holds the book up to the camera. 'Zero to One' by Peter Thiel with Blake Masters. That’s the book he is reading at the moment. “I’ve gotten into reading books on finances lately,” he says over a Zoom call.

“Read books, man. It’s unbelievable. It's one of the best things,” he adds a bit later. He was reading at warp speeds during his time in the Indian Super League bubble, "way above my level," he admits.

The Indian skipper, always a proponent of reading and expanding horizons, is on his way back from injury that kept him out of the national team’s recent friendlies.

With the season over and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers looming, Chhetri has his eyes set on ensuring India make it back to the continental competition for a second time in a row.

In a freewheeling chat with DH, Chhetri spoke about the national team, his performance in the ISL and much more.

How is the injury?

I'm taking enough precautions and taking complete rest. It wasn't great to miss the games but it was needed. I’m feeling fresh now and going to start with ankle strengthening. The camp is about to start soon and I don’t want to be too far as far as fitness is concerned.

Will you be fit for the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers?

I'm not missing that (laughs). The only way I am not playing is if the coach does not want me to play. It's a qualifier for a tournament that is very important for us. We did decently well in the last one and the least we have to do (now) is to qualify. We need everyone at the camp to be at their best and put our best foot forward. We have a tricky group but the good part is we are playing at home and that is an added advantage/ responsibility/ pressure. We just want to be as prepared as possible.

You’ve been part of the national team for many years. What do you think about the current team?

I am excited. We have got a bunch of talented players. You may be on either side of liking (or not liking) the way Mr (Igor) Stimac functions but the good part about him is if someone does well in training, he will back the boy. Which probably also means that he has not got his first 11 or 14 yet. Maybe (also) because of injuries and AFC tournaments that few clubs were playing. In a way it is a good thing but as a captain, I would prefer, as soon as possible, we to get the first 14. But there also, the onus is on the players more than the coach. People cementing places is good for a team when you want to perform consistently.

There is a lot of talk about the national team from the outside. How do you deal with the pressure as a team?

For me it is a bit easier than for others because I have been praised and abused so much (laughs). For the younger ones it becomes a bit difficult. Social media is huge and plays a prominent part in players’ lives. My duty is to calm them down. Others’ opinions will not help you on the pitch.

One example: Not being able to score against Sri Lanka (in the SAFF Cup), there was such a bad atmosphere at the camp and we got a lot of flak, probably we deserved it. That moment I saw a lot of young ones getting really affected. That means a lot of people are watching and they want the team to do well. That is always welcome. It’s just the way life is now. You can't hide, there is a lot of interest and with that comes these kinds of pressure you have to deal with.

It’s very different from when you started.

Whatever abuse we got (back then) was on the pitch. You can like it or hate it, it is the way it is (now). I’m also in a phase of my career where I really want to enjoy. I know I am going to play less than what I've played and I don't know exactly when it is going to end but I know I am on this side of the spectrum. There is a lot of pressure, but I want to enjoy it because whenever I'm done, I don't want to have regrets that I couldn't do well because I was thinking too much about what people were thinking. That is the message I try to give the youngsters also.

But you are so competitive…

That is a part of the enjoyment. I wont change the way I play. It is a privilege (that) people expect from you. I will think about what I can do much more than what people are expecting of me as a player or a captain or what the atmosphere commands. Make no mistake, me wanting to win is the same as when I was 16.

Let’s talk about the ISL season with Bengaluru FC. You had a slow start…

I did not start slow, I just missed too many goals that I should have scored. I came from a SAFF Cup where I scored 5-6 goals. Then I missed two penalties. I hit the bar and missed some easy goals. Then I was on the bench. I did not like that but I know why the coach did it. Because of the things I missed. Coming back, that is just normal. When you are not happy with your performance, the only way is to work hard.

One of the reasons the team didn't do well is me individually. There were other errors as well but I come at the top of the pyramid. I take that responsibility in the dressing room that if I had done my quota of 10 goals, which generally I do, we wouldn’t have been where we ended up, because we were this close (gestures with his hands). But then I also realise that is life. You will have bad days and that’s alright. You can sulk and cry, that’s alright too. But you have to come back. That is what I tried and that is what I will try again.

You play on the flanks now, would you prefer to move inside?

Personally I would love to play No 10. That can only come if I have a good understanding with the coach and he sees it fit. I am not a player who will throw my weight and say I will play here only. I love playing behind the striker. Some of my best days are behind (Bhaichung) Bhutia, Jeje (Lalpekhlua) and Miku. But I’m not too fussed about where the coach wants me to play. I like number 10 more because whenever there are crosses, I am in the box. The more I am in the box, the more I fancy myself (to score).