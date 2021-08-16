Courtois extends Real Madrid contract to 2026

Courtois extends Real Madrid contract to 2026

Courtois, 29, has been with Real since 2018 when he arrived from Chelsea in a 35 million euro transfer

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 16 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 18:57 ist
Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Credit: Reuters Photo

Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had been under contract until 2024, has extended his stay at Real Madrid until June 30, 2026, the Madrid club announced on Monday.

Courtois, 29, has been with Real since 2018 when he arrived from Chelsea in a 35 million euro transfer. Prior to his spell in London, he played for Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

On Saturday, Courtois played his 100th game for Real in La Liga in the 4-1 win at Alaves.

"This is going to be my fourth season at the club of my dreams," the Belgian wrote on his website.

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to play for all these trophies. Personally, I hope to maintain and surpass the level I reached last season."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
FOOTBALL
Chelsea
Real Madrid

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 