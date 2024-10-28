Home
Cristiano Ronaldo super fan cycles 13,000 km to meet the football legend

On October 20, Gong met CR7 in front of the Al Nassr Football Club, fulfilling a dream he had since he was a child.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 06:33 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 06:33 IST
