David de Gea signs new deal with Manchester United

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, London,
  • Sep 16 2019, 20:38pm ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2019, 20:41pm ist
De Gea inked a deal to stay at United till 2023 (AFP File Photo)

David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on September 16, ending months of speculation over his future.

"David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2023," United said on their official website. "There is an option to extend for a further year."

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 367 appearances for the club.

"It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour," said the 28-year-old. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
David de Gea
Manchester United
English Premier League
Comments (+)
 