Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

Denmark's Christian Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • Jun 15 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 14:20 ist
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen gives a thumbs-up at Rigshospitalet, where he is treated after he collapsed during a UEFA Euro 2020 game on Saturday, in Copenhagen. Credit: Danish Football Association photo/Reuters

Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.

Read | Christian Eriksen's collapse creates 'national shock' in Denmark

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL
Christian Eriksen
Denmark

What's Brewing

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 