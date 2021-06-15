Denmark's Christian Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.