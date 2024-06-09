England's Luke Shaw unsure about playing in European Championship opener

"If the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no.' But I shouldn't have played (at Luton)," Shaw told British media. "It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the (United) medical staff."

"I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring ... I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United."

Asked if he will play against Serbia in Group C on June 16, Shaw said: "That's not really down to me. We just go day by day, see how I'm feeling in training."

"I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen."

Shaw added that England's 1-0 loss against Iceland in their last Euros warm-up game on Friday could possibly be a boon for the team in disguise. "This could have been the best thing to happen to us," he said.

"It made us realise that going to Germany is not going to be an easy ride. It's going to need a lot of determination from the team to do that."