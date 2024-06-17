Euro 2024 | Beatles' fan Bellingham delighted by fans' rendition of 'Hey Jude'

Gelsenkirchen, Germany: Jude Bellingham said being serenaded by England fans with The Beatles' Hey Jude! was music to his ears after the midfielder's early header gave his side a 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euro 2024 Group C opener on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was named Player of the Match after setting the tempo for much of England's attacking play and was cheered to the rafters by their fans at the cavernous Arena AufSchalke.

"I listen to the Beatles a lot. My style of music is a bit old, so that that's right on my street," Bellingham told a press conference.

"I really enjoy playing in front of the England fans. It's a different experience for me because obviously I play abroad. So when I can hear an English crowd for the first time every few months, I really enjoy it.

"They give me a lot of appreciation, a lot of love. And I try to give that back with my performances and my energy on the pitch."