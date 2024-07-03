Euro 2024 | Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

France have not scored in open play in their last five internationals while Portugal have failed to find the net in their past two outings at Euro 2024, needing the tear-filled trauma of a penalty shootout to win a last eight place.

There is no doubting the quality on both sides, with Kylian Mbappe captaining the French and Cristiano Ronaldo bringing record-breaking achievement to Portugal.

But Mbappe is battling with a broken nose in Germany and at the age of 39 Ronaldo’s powers are on the wane.

He had a penalty saved against Slovenia in extra time in the round of 16, prompting him to burst into tears of frustration.

Bravely he took another, successfully this time, in the subsequent shootout as Portugal edged their way through, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

It is not as if he has not tried. Ronaldo has taken more shots than any other at Euro 2024 (20 to Mbappe’s 15) but has not scored in his last eight tournament matches.

Portugal did net five goals in winning their opening pair of Group F games, securing qualification for the next round, and then rested key players for their last group fixture – a shock loss to Georgia.

Mbappe has a tournament goal to his name, a penalty in his comeback against Poland after breaking his nose in their opening clash with Austria.

France’s other two goals at Euro 2024 have come courtesy of the opposition; own goals from Austria and then Belgium in Monday’s round of 16 clash in Duesseldorf.