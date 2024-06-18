Euro 2024 | Serbia's Kostic out of Euros due to knee injury

The Juventus player, one of the Serbian squad's most experienced players with 64 caps, had a scan on his knee on Tuesday and the doctor confirmed he had suffered a partial lesion of the lateral collateral ligament.

Although Kostic does not require surgery, he cannot train or compete at the required level, the doctor added.

Kostic will stay with the squad and watch their second group game against Slovenia from the sidelines before leaving the national team and returning home for treatment and recovery.

Serbia are bottom of the group. They play Slovenia on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.