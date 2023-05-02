FIFA threatens Women's WC broadcast blackout in Europe

FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe

Offers from 'Big 5' European countries were not acceptable to the governing body and a 'slap in the face' of the players and 'women worldwide', FIFA President said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 09:31 ist
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Europe's top soccer nations face a broadcast blackout for this year's Women's World Cup unless media can improve on their "disappointing" offers for the rights, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Offers from "Big 5" European countries were not acceptable to football's world governing body and a "slap in the face" of the players and "all women worldwide", Infantino said.

The 'Big 5' nations are Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Also Read | FIFA confirms four nations in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race

"To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup," Infantino said at a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva.

"Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup into the 'Big 5' European countries."

The World Cup, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, starts on July 20.

Infantino said broadcasters had offered only $1 million-$10 million for the rights, compared to $100 million-$200 million for rights to the men's World Cup.

Due to the time-zone difference, Women's World Cup matches will be held outside prime-time viewing hours for European markets but Infantino said that was no excuse.

"Maybe ... it’s not played on prime-time in Europe, but still, it is played at 9 am or 10 am, so it is quite a reasonable time," he said.

Some 1.12 billion viewers tuned into the 2019 Women's World Cup in France across all platforms, according to a FIFA audit of the tournament.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
FIFA
Football
Europe

Related videos

What's Brewing

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

 