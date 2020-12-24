FIFA U-20, U-17 World Cups moved to 2023 due to Covid

FIFA U-20, U-17 World Cups moved to 2023 due to Covid-19

Next year's men's Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia and Under-17 tournament in Peru have been moved to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel," FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA would like to express its gratitude to the host member associations, as well as the authorities in Indonesia and Peru, for their commitment and the tournament preparations made so far."

