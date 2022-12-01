FIFA: Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to enter last 16 clash

FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Szczesny was Poland's hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 01 2022, 04:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 04:53 ist
Argentina players celebrate qualifying for the knockout stages. Credit: Reuters Photo

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.

Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland were awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead straight after the break with a low first-time shot after a flowing passing move, while Julian Alvarez shot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland's hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty, awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentine striker's face.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Argentina
Football
Sports News
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Poland

What's Brewing

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

 