FIFA WC: France beat England to reach semi-finals

FIFA World Cup: France beat England to reach semi-finals

Giroud's header sent France through as Kane then blazed over his second spot-kick of the match

AFP
AFP, Al Khor, Qatar,
  • Dec 11 2022, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 02:44 ist
France players celebrate after the match as France progress to the semi finals. Credit: Reuters Photo

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as defending World Cup champions France defeated England 2-1 on Saturday after Harry Kane missed a late penalty, setting up a semi-final against Morocco.

Aurelien Tchouameni drilled France ahead in the first half but Kane levelled from the spot after the break. Giroud's deflected header on 78 minutes sent France through as Kane then blazed over his second spot-kick of the match.

France
England
FIFA
Sports News
World Cup

