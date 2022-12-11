FIFA World Cup: France beat England to reach semi-finals

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as defending World Cup champions France defeated England 2-1 on Saturday after Harry Kane missed a late penalty, setting up a semi-final against Morocco.
Aurelien Tchouameni drilled France ahead in the first half but Kane levelled from the spot after the break. Giroud's deflected header on 78 minutes sent France through as Kane then blazed over his second spot-kick of the match.
