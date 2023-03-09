French football federation sacks women's national coach Diacre

French federation sacks women's national coach Diacre

The move comes after former France captain Wendie Renard said last month she would not play at this year's World Cup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 18:11 ist
France coach Corinne Diacre. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The French soccer federation (FFF) has parted ways with women's national team coach Corinne Diacre on the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the federation said on Thursday.

Former France captain Wendie Renard said last month she would not play at this year's World Cup. French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported that Renard said she would not represent the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.

"Although the FFF recognises the involvement and seriousness of Corinne Diacre and her staff in the exercise of their mission, it appears that the dysfunctions observed seem, in this context, irreversible," the FFF said in a statement.

