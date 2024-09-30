French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

<p>French forward and 2018 World Cup winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/antoine-griezmann">Antoine Griezmann</a> has retired from international football. </p>.<p>He announced his retirement through a post on X, saying, "It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolor adventure and see you soon."</p>.<p>Nicknamed "The Little Prince", Griezmann was a mainstay in the French national side that saw them win the 2018 World Cup and also finish runners-up in 2016 Euros and the 2022 World Cup. </p><p>Having debuted at the age of 22, Griezmann leaves with 137 caps for France, with 44 goals and 38 assists.</p>