From academy to Black Forest, De la Fuente has long planned Spanish success

The man mocked on social media as "Luis de la Who?" after his appointment is now hoping for a perfect end to his project.

A former hard-working fullback who made a career in the Basque region at Athletic Bilbao, De la Fuente is a low-key, businesslike and orderly man. His iron discipline is reflected in his bodybuilder physique, thanks to hitting the gym every day while most of his players are still in bed.

His demeanour is one of a man with no time to waste and purpose in all he does.

Unknown to many football fans when appointed last year, De la Fuente's profile is very different to predecessors Luis Enrique, Julen Lopetegui, Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque, who all had high-profile club success.

His milder personality has helped heal a broken changing room after Enrique's hardline style, according to players and insiders in the Spanish camp. Rather than military-like imposition of duties, he has won the players' trust thanks to firm but calm guidance.

"We've come from a period of strict rules. Now it's all a bit more relaxed," defender Dani Carvajal said in an interview with Spain's Marca outlet. "We have a great atmosphere - it's controlled anarchy."

Adios 'Tiki-Taka'

Knowing many of the players so well has been an advantage.

While coaching at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), De la Fuente has worked with over half the squad in Germany as youngsters, guiding the Under-19s and Under-21s to European Championship triumph in 2015 and 2019 respectively, then winning an Olympics silver medal in Tokyo 2020.