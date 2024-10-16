Home
German Thomas Tuchel named England manager

The former Chelsea manager, who is England's third foreign coach after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello, will be assisted by Englishman Anthony Barry.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 10:26 IST
