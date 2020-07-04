Gigi Buffon sets record with 648th Serie A appearance

Gianluigi Buffon sets record with 648th Serie A appearance

Reuters
Reuters, Turin,
  • Jul 04 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 21:44 ist
Gianluigi Buffon. Credit: Reuters

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a record for the number of Serie A appearances when he played his 648th game in the Italian top-flight against Torino on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Buffon stayed with Parma for six seasons, making 168 Serie A appearances, before joining Juventus in 2001. He left the Turin side at the end of the 2017-18 season and joined Paris St Germain, where he spent one season before returning to Juventus.

He also played 37 times in Serie B after Juventus were relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006 and 17 times in Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain.

Saturday's match was his eighth of the season in Serie A and his first this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gianluigi Buffon
Serie A
Juventus

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 