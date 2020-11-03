Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests Covid positive

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests Covid-19 positive

Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Nov 03 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 21:21 ist
Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasn't displayed any symptoms. Representative image.

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasn't displayed any symptoms. Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since September. Hertha next plays Augsburg on Saturday.

Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days.

Bayern Munich said defender Niklas Süle would miss its Champions League game against Salzburg following a positive test. Schalke said an unnamed player had also tested positive ahead of its German Cup game against Schweinfurt on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bundesliga

What's Brewing

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 