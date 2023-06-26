Home is true for foreign-bred

I have played in front of 30,000 spectators in England but 30,000 here in India sounds like 60,000,” noted Otis Khan.

“Loved the atmosphere. Of course we were being booed, but that was expected. There was no hostility or bad blood. It was just a game played in good spirit. Getting applauded by the fans while walking off the pitch was special,” offered Easah Suliman.

Pakistani players Otis and Suliman were referring to their experience of facing the hosts’ team in their SAFF Championship opener at the Sree Kanteerava stadium last Wednesday.

The two are among the growing number of foreign-born players who have recently decided to turn up for the country of their origin.

The 27-year-old Otis, who is a product of the Manchester United Academy, plays for Grimsby Town (a fourth tier English football team). The attacking midfielder made his debut for the Pakistan side against Mauritius in a 4-nation tournament a few days ago.

“I got this calling a long time ago. With 200 and more games for different teams in England I thought it was the perfect time to make the switch when I’m at my prime now,” said the Manchester-born about his move.

For 25-year-old Suliman, it was the opportunity to play international football that brought him back to the country his grandparents were born in. The Birmingham resident, who grew up learning his football skills at the Aston Villa Academy, plays in Portugal for the Vilafranquense club. The centre back represented England in the under-15 and u-17 teams besides captaining their u-20 side to victory in the European championships.

Keeping their personal objectives aside, it was about sharing their experience and knowledge to help Pakistani talent that motivated Otis and Suliman to make the journey back to their homeland.

“I want to help the players as best as I can and bridge the gap in the quality of play. Pakistan football has a lot of hiccups and obstacles to get through but if we work as a team I think we can only move forward,” said Otis.

With the FIFA ban on Pakistan Football Federation lifted last year, the future looks bright for the Shaheens (the nickname for Pakistan team), said Suliman. “And the vision the team now has, after coming out of the ban period, is headed towards the right direction,” added Suliman.

The stark difference in everything from the facilities to coaching staff and infrastructure to professionalism is glaring, and the two hope to curb it.

“We were privileged and could have gone both ways. Either take it for granted or be motivated to keep improving. That’s what makes this bunch of Pakistani-bred players in the team special. Because they have the determination and want to taste better things,” said Suliman.