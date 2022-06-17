India U-17 women's team to play Italy and Netherlands

The India U-17 women's football team will travel to Italy and Norway from June 20 till July 8 to participate in two tournaments as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The team, which is camping in Jamshedpur, will play in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy (June 22-26) and Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway (July 1- 7). This will be the first time the team is participating in the Nordic Tournament.

India will face Italy on June 22 at the Gradisca d'lsonzo stadium in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament. Apart from India, Chile, Italy and Mexico will also participate in the tournament.

On the other hand, in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway, eight teams will compete against each other -- Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden. India will face The Netherlands on July 1, 2022, at the Strommen Arena.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby, who took charge of the team earlier this year, has selected 23 players who will be playing the international games.

List of 23 players:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika.

Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.