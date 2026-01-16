<p>While the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) granted Indian Super League clubs indirect slots for its continental competition next season, the fixtures for the season may be delayed beyond this weekend as the clubs have shown their concern about the veto power lying with the All India Football Federation within the league's governing council. </p>.<p>When the clubs met virtually with the AIFF on Wednesday to discuss the league schedule for the truncated season — to be held from February 14 to May 17 — they were told a committee would be formed to decide the 21-year roadmap to run the league. The committee will include the governing council and a separate management committee. </p>.All Indian Football Federation deadline for ISL format and venues today.<p>The council will comprise five chief operating officers from the clubs, along with members from commercial and marketing partners, and AIFF. In the event of any disagreement over any decision, the AIFF top brass can exercise the veto to overturn it. </p>.<p>The clubs, however, have expressed concern over the veto power staying with the AIFF, saying that the federation can't have it for any football-related decision.</p>.<p>An AIFF official confirmed DH that clubs had been requested to send their queries regarding the veto in detail, and the federation would look to sort it out within two days. The ISL fixtures would only come out after that.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">AFC exemption</p>.<p>The AFC, meanwhile, has granted a one-season exemption to qualify for Champions League Two next season through playoffs in place of their truncated top-tier season.</p>.<p>The exemption, which was granted after the Indian federation requested the same through a letter on Monday, didn't allow direct entry to the ISL winners — unlike last season — and will have to play the qualifying rounds, along with Super Cup champions FC Goa. Super Cup winners, too, were entitled to a preliminary spot in the past. </p>.<p>AFC stated that, as per their entry regulation (citing Article 4.4), only indirect slots could be awarded if Member associations failed to fulfil the eligibility criteria of 24 matches in all domestic competitions.</p>.<p>Due to the much-documented delay of the ISL season, clubs will play 13 matches (in a 91-match season) while they have only played a minimum of three matches in the Super Cup, barring Odisha FC who sat out. </p>