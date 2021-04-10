Daniele De Rossi in hospital after positive Covid test

Italy and Roma legend Daniele De Rossi in hospital after positive Covid-19 test

De Rossi was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract Covid-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers

AP
AP, Rome,
  • Apr 10 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 20:31 ist
Italy's assistant coach Daniele De Rossi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital with pneumonia symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

De Rossi, a player on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup and a former Roma captain, was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract Covid-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old De Rossi was in stable condition at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, the Italian soccer federation said on Friday, but at the moment, no date has been set for him to be discharged and his situation will be assessed day-by-day.

Italy
sports
FOOTBALL
COVID-19

