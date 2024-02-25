Iwobi late show earns Fulham rare win over Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester: Alex Iwobi scored deep in stoppage time as Fulham shocked sub-par Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, the London side's first win at Old Trafford since 2003 and second since 1963.

United, who lost for the first time in six league matches, are sixth in the table on 44 points, eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Fulham are 12th on 32 points.

"I'm over the moon right now to come back into the team and get the win here -- there is no better feeling," Iwobi said. "We feel we performed really well and have been performing really well recently, it is just about getting the results."

Fulham struck first when Calvin Bassey scored in the 65th minute, firing his own rebound into the roof of the net for his first goal for the Cottagers.