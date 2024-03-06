Kane double sends Bayern past Lazio 3-0 and into Champions League last eight

"It's a perfect evening for us. It was a big game," said Kane, who has scored six goals for Bayern in the competition and another 27 in the Bundesliga this season.

"We were 1-0 down in the first leg. It's obviously a big moment in our season. It was a top performance.

"Of course we know we have to improve, but nights like this can really change the season. I'm really proud of the boys and we just have to keep this momentum going."

Lazio were on the backfoot from the start and waited to hit the Germans on the break.

Ciro Immobile's header was their best chance but it sailed narrowly wide a minute before Kane bagged his first knockout stage goal in the competition in five years with a diving header.

The Italians, bidding for their first quarter-final spot in 24 years, had succeeded for half an hour in keeping Bayern outside the box but could do nothing when Kane, who had missed an earlier chance, headed in from team mate Raphael Guerreiro's miskick.

Jamal Musiala almost added another seconds later but his sliding shot just missed the target before Thomas Mueller headed in a Matthijs de Ligt volley on the stroke of halftime.