Kane struggling with back injury ahead of European Championship in June

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane will miss Bayern's last Bundesliga game with back injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said before Saturday's match against Hoffenheim.

Kane was dealing with the back issues ahead of the second leg of Bayern's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid last week but played through the pain.

The England captain's injury setbacks have surfaced weeks before the European Championship begins on June 14 in Germany.

"Harry is in medical treatment with his personal doctor. He can't travel with us" to Hoffenheim, Tuchel told reporters on Friday. "It was already questionable in Madrid, as you might have noticed.