Kerala Blasters continue dream run after beating BFC

Kerala Blasters continue dream run as they edge past rivals Bengaluru FC

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and substitute Apostolos Giannou were on target for the Blasters

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 08:23 ist
Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC. Credit: Twitter/@KeralaBlasters

Kerala Blasters FC reached a landmark after notching their fifth successive win in the Indian Super League with a 3-2 result against Bengaluru FC here on Sunday.

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and substitute Apostolos Giannou were on target for the Blasters.

Sunil Chhetri got off the mark this season for the Blues, and Javi Hernandez scored his third goal of the season but Bengaluru FC fell to their sixth defeat of the season. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
ISL
Indian Football
Kerala Blasters
Bengaluru FC

What's Brewing

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

How to plan your finances better

How to plan your finances better

5 strategies to know for retiring early

5 strategies to know for retiring early

DH Toon | BJP MP blames Congress for 4 kids

DH Toon | BJP MP blames Congress for 4 kids

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

 