Kind of the way our season has gone: Hotspur's Manager after Sarr injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is hoping Pape Matar Sarr's injury is not too serious after the midfielder came off in tears during their 3-1 win over Bournemouth, casting doubts on his availability for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Spurs closed the gap on the top four of the Premier League to one point with the victory against an in-form Bournemouth side on Sunday, but the injuries at north London showed no signs of easing.

While midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's early return from injury was a welcome sight for Postecoglou, he is hoping the 21-year-old Sarr does not add to the list of injured players at the club, which includes the likes of James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Sarr was on the scoresheet against Bournemouth alongside captain Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

"Pape felt his hamstring and he's emotional because he wants to go away with his national team. It's a big tournament for them," Postecoglou told reporters.

"It's kind of the way our season has gone. He was so good again early in the game, apart from his goal, and then he gets an injury.

"Disappointing for him, but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country."

Sarr later said on Instagram, "More fear than evil, see you for the CAN."

The AFCON will take place from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11 in the Ivory Coast.