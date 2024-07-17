Kylian Mbappe says playing for Real Madrid will complete childhood dream after official unveiling at Santiago Bernabeu

"I wasn't the best at school but I had this dream of playing for Real Madrid and I knew that speaking the language would help me adapt," he said.

Real Madrid announced in June that Mbappe was joining the La Liga side as a free agent on a five-year contract, ending a transfer saga that had rumbled on for several years.

The club had courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the player, who signed a contract extension with PSG in May 2022 when the Spanish club had a bid rejected.

Mbappe was met on stage at the unveiling ceremony by compatriot and former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane, who in 2012 had invited Mbappe to visit the club when he was 13-years-old, a visit that he described as an important moment in his life.

The forward won six Ligue 1 titles, four French cups and became PSG's record goal scorer with 256 goals during seven years in Paris but failed to win the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe reached the semi-finals of the European Championship with France after breaking his nose in the first game against Austria.

He said he would speak to Real Madrid's medical team and manager Carlos Ancelotti before deciding whether to undergo surgery.