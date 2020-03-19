La Liga club Alaves reports 15 positive COVID-19 cases

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 19 2020, 11:58am ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 11:58am ist
Spanish football team Alaves confirmed on Wednesday that 15 people from the club have tested positive for coronavirus, including three first-team players.

Alaves said seven members of the La Liga club's coaching staff had also tested positive, along with five other employees.

A club statement added: "The club made the decision to carry out the tests within the policy of responsibility for the people who are part of our family and the results have shown it was the best way to urgently locate the cases and implement preventive measures to reduce, as far as possible, more infections.

"The people detected are asymptomatic and in good health." On March 6, Alaves played at home in La Liga against Valencia, who have since confirmed around 35 per cent of the club have tested positive for the virus.

After Italy, Spain has been the country worst-affected by coronavirus in Europe. On Wednesday, the latest figures reported almost 14,000 cases in Spain and just over 600 deaths. 

 

