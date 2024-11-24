Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Leicester City sack manager Cooper after winless run

Cooper is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag last month.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 16:29 IST
FootballSports NewsLeicester CitySacking

Follow us on :

Follow Us