sports football

Leverkusen twice waste lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback

Boniface, playing with a bandaged hand, flicked in a Jeremie Frimpong cutback in the 30th minute to put the champions in the driving seat.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 20:14 IST

Comments
Published 26 October 2024, 20:14 IST
FootballSports News

