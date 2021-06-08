Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhaichung Bhutia

We are fast running out of new superlatives for Sunil Chhetri. The Indian captain, like he has done so many times before, was once again the game-changer for his team against Bangladesh on Monday.

His twin strikes, which took him past Lionel Messi as the second-highest active international goal-scorer list with 74, was the shining light in an otherwise workman-like performance from the Blue Tigers.

There is clearly an overdependence from the national team on the captain to get the goals and Bhaichung Bhutia- the talisman from whom Chhetri took over the mantle — admits that is the case.

During an interaction as part of the build up for Euro 2020, Bhutia - who will be a panelist for the broadcasters of the event - said Chhetri's importance to a team is much like how Robert Lewandowski is for Poland.

"It's a very similar example, Lewandowski and Chhetri. A player with great ability can win you one or two matches but to win Euro you need to have a great team. That is why we see we have not been able to do much as a national team and there are matches where Sunil, single-handedly, has been able to give you results, like yesterday against Bangladesh. Apart from those two goals from Sunil, there was nothing to talk about."

At 36, Chhetri is in the latter part of his career and while others before him have wilted away at that age, the Bengaluru FC forward has kept delivering. So what has aided his performance?

"The support system, conditions and infrastructure, its much better. Sunil has not had a major injury - a ligament or cartilage tear. He's only had small injuries. So he is lucky and he keeps himself fit and he is very professional," said Bhutia.

So how far has it come since the days of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'?

"In India, the players in the ISL - the facilities, support and just the ground play and train in, it is a big difference from my time. I played in grounds where you can't even walk your dogs. We played major tournaments in that condition. We had horrible standard training grounds in India. We also didn't have experts to help with rehab or recovery. Now you have that kind of support."

France, Belgium favourites

Switching focus to the upcoming Euro, Bhutia believes France and Belgium are the favourites and while there is a clamour over England, he is not too convinced.

"England have the best opportunity to win, they play all their games at home. They have some of the best players in the world. But I'm not too sure about the experience of Gareth Southgate (manager) and if he can handle the pressure. The expectations are huge," he remarked.

What has been a key factor for the excitement around England is the emergence of a young crop of talented youngsters, none more than Phil Foden. The young Man City star, burst into International consciousness when he starred for England during their triumphant U-17 World Cup in India in 2017. Interestingly, that generation of players are slowly making their presence felt in India as well.

"It's very difficult to compare, because the level (between India and England) is so different. But within their own country if they are making progress, its a good sign. Some of the players from the U-17 team is now with Indian national team so that is good to see. We have had some players who are a success story and we will have some who vanished. That is bound to happen," he said.

Meanwhile, this might also be the final European championship for Cristiano Ronaldo, the only man ahead of Chhetri in the active goal scorer chart with 103 goals to his name.

"This year is going to be more sentimental for him. But the challenge is that they are in a difficult group but he will be thinking of now is getting out of the group," said Bhutia adding that the youthful Turkey side can be the dark horse should they get off to a positive start against Italy in their first game.

