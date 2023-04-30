Lionel Messi posts a Saudi Arabia photo on social media as his future at PSG remains uncertain

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who currently plies his trade for French club Paris Saint-Germain, will in all probability leave the club at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Despite being 35, the maverick forward is still sought after by top clubs, including Barcelona FC, where he spent the entirety of his career before moving to the French capital in 2021.

Since his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Messi too has been linked with said club's rivals, Al-Hilal, which has reportedly offered him a £350m-per-year contract.

Read | Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season

Goal.com has reported that Messi, despite interests from Al-Hilal and David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami, still wants to play in Europe.

Despite the report, speculations were rife that Messi could leave Europe for Saudi Arabia after he posted a sponsored image from the country.

The post came a day after Xavi, the current Barcelona manager and Messi's longtime teammate Xavi, according to an Indian Express report, confirmed that the club has been in contact with Messi about a possible homecoming.

While Messi's return to Barcelona will be welcomed by Blaugrana fans who have for some time been chanting the legendary Argentine's name on the 10th minute of Barcelona's matches, the club is still bogged down by financial constraints. Dealing another blow, La Liga president Javier Tebas has already announced that no FFP rule will be tweaked to bring Messi back to Spanish football.

On the other hand, Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has sounded enthusiastic about a possible return of the Argentine. According to another report by Goal.com, he has said, "If he returns to La Liga he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best."

Barcelona reportedly need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million, which will not be possible unless they shed their squad strength considerably. Messi has asked his boyhood club to let him know whether they will be able to sign him. If not, the prolific goalscorer and playmaker will likely renew his PSG contract.