Lionel Scaloni says to continue as Argentina coach until AFA decide otherwise

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is fully committed to leading the national team and expects to stay in charge until Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia decides otherwise.

Scaloni, 46, caused a stir when he said he was considering stepping down after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in November.

Local media reported in January that the coach had agreed to remain in charge until at least the end of the Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Scaloni told reporters on Sunday he intends to continue at the helm after the continental showpiece.

"I was not having a good year and I felt it was time to stop the ball. Today I'm here with all my energy, which, to be honest, was not the case in November," he said.

"As long as the president of the AFA wants me to be here, I'll be here."