Liverpool-Arsenal cup semifinal off after Covid cases

Liverpool-Arsenal cup semifinal match off after Covid cases

Liverpool thanked Arsenal and the competition organizers for their understanding 'as we continue to navigate through this challenging period'

AP
AP, Liverpool,
  • Jan 05 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 21:12 ist
The first leg of the League Cup semi-final was to be played at The Emirates Stadium in London. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Liverpool's match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals was postponed Wednesday following a Covid-19 outbreak in Liverpool's squad that has forced the club to close its training center.

The first-leg match that was scheduled to take place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Thursday will now be staged at Anfield on Jan. 13. The second leg will take place at the Emirates on Jan. 20.

Liverpool thanked Arsenal and the competition organizers for their understanding "as we continue to navigate through this challenging period."

Pepijn Lijnders, the coach who has been filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation, was one of "multiple players and staff" who tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of checks on Tuesday, the club said.

Liverpool was already short of numbers due to previous Covid-19 cases, injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita taking part in the tournament.

After consulting with public-health authorities, the club temporarily shut its first-team training facilities on Wednesday. Practice was canceled on Tuesday.

England has seen the most disruption caused by the coronavirus. Eighteen Premier League games have been postponed in recent weeks while other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Liverpool FC
Arsenal
Sports News
FOOTBALL
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 