'Petty, irresponsible': MB Patil reacts to criticism from BJP over German Chancellor's 'entirely private' visit

<p>Bengaluru: Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">MB Patil</a> said Wednesday that German Chancellor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/german-chancellor-friedrich-merz-arrives-in-bengaluru-3860411">Friedrich Merz's visit to Bengaluru</a> was "entirely a private, pre-scheduled programme" without any official talks with the state government. </p><p>Patil was reacting to criticism from the Opposition BJP that neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor his deputy DK Shivakumar received Merz upon his arrival in the city on Tuesday. The BJP charged that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar preferred receiving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru. </p><p>It was Patil who received Merz at the Kempegowda International Airport. </p><p>In a statement, Patil said Merz's visit was "limited to" engagements at Bosch and the Indian Institute of Science. </p><p>"In such a situation, the question of the Chief Minister or Ministers formally receiving him does not arise. Had there been any government-level engagements, the Chief Minister himself would have led the reception," Patil said. "Nevertheless, as instructed by the Chief Minister, and in keeping with protocol and the dignity of Karnataka, a formal welcome and see-off were extended," he said. </p><p>"BJP's attempt to politicise even a private visit of an international dignitary is petty and irresponsible," Patil said.</p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara put the onus on the union government. "When the head of a state is visiting, we should get an opportunity to extend the necessary courtesies. The Centre should have informed us," he said, adding that Patil was the minister-in-waiting. "Also, nobody from the state government had any invitation (for Merz's engagements). Even the local press wasn't invited," he said. </p>