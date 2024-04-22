Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal in Premier League

London: Liverpool climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool trail Arsenal on goal difference with both on 74 points with five games remaining, however holders Manchester City, who are third on 73 points, have a game in hand.

A week after Crystal Palace had dealt Liverpool's title hopes a crushing blow with a 1-0 defeat, Sunday's victory infused Juergen Klopp's men with renewed hope.

Alexander-Arnold, in his first league start since Feb. 10, curled a stunning free kick into the top corner in the 32nd minute that keeper Bernd Leno had little chance of stopping.

It was the England international's sixth direct free-kick goal.

Timothy Castagne, however, drew Fulham level when he fired home just before the break with a side-footed shot past keeper Alisson.